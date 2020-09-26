After what had been a very poor day at the office for Chelsea, Mason Mount’s long-ranger gave them hope of a comeback at West Brom.

The west Londoners had been completely outplayed in a one-sided first-half, with the Baggies going into half-time 3-0 up.

On 55 minutes, and after a fine passage of play for the Blues, the ball was worked into Mount who unleashed a rocket which found the bottom corner.

With 35 minutes still to play and Frank Lampard’s side in the ascendency, there was a glimmer for Chelsea to hold onto.

Pictures from RMC Sport