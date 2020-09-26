When VAR works well, there are no arguments that the technology is worthwhile and necessary.

However, when the interpretation is wrong, it makes a mockery of its usage.

During the Real Betis v Real Madrid game, a late decision by the officials was an absolute shocker.

With the score at 2-2, Madrid’s Borja Mayoral bore down on Betis defender, Marc Bartra.

As Bartra stumbled, Mayoral gave him a little shove, the former’s left-hand making contact with the ball as he fell.

After a VAR review, Los Blancos were subsequently given a penalty from which Sergio Ramos scored the winner.