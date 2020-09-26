Video: Role reversal at Man United as Bruno Fernandes gives away a cheap penalty and Maupay’s Panenka puts Brighton in front

We are all used to seeing the words “Bruno Fernandes” and “penalty” in the same sentence, but usually he’s winning the spot kicks rather than giving them away.

Man United’s nightmare start to the season has continued after an incredibly flat performance against Brighton today, but it’s got worse after Neal Maupay put Brighton in front from the penalty spot with a beautiful dinked effort:

How cheeky is that from Neal Maupay? ? The Brighton striker pulls off a perfect panenka after Bruno Fernandes gave away a penalty. pic.twitter.com/BjH67zE9uZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

The penalty decision looks fair enough as Lamptey gets there before Fernandes does, and the execution on the spot kick is perfection from the Frenchman.

Fernandes has scored 8 of his 12 Man United goals from the spot so he’s still winning overall, and Harry Maguire bailed him out with an equaliser shortly afterwards.

The script is already written for the ref to level this up with a Man United penalty of their own in the second half..