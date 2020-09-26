Video: Sublime Ribery assist takes out four Inter players

Form is temporary, class is permanent, or so they say.

That’s never truer in the case of Franck Ribery, now plying his trade at Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A at the ripe old age of 37.

Age clearly hasn’t wearied him, after he provided Federico Chiesa with the most sublime of assists against Inter in Saturday night’s clash.

Moving inside two Iplayers to bring him right by the centre circle, the Frenchman then played a ball straight to Chiesa’s feet which took out four Inter players in one go. Magnificent!

Chiesa makes it 3-2 to Fiorentina! ? What an incredible pass that was from Franck Ribery to provide the assist ? pic.twitter.com/90s5dravbk — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 26, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports