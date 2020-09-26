Menu

Video: Sublime Ribery assist takes out four Inter players

Fiorentina
Form is temporary, class is permanent, or so they say.

That’s never truer in the case of Franck Ribery, now plying his trade at Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A at the ripe old age of 37.

Age clearly hasn’t wearied him, after he provided Federico Chiesa with the most sublime of assists against Inter in Saturday night’s clash.

Moving inside two Iplayers to bring him right by the centre circle, the Frenchman then played a ball straight to Chiesa’s feet which took out four Inter players in one go. Magnificent!

