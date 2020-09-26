Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham slots Chelsea level in injury time

It was the proverbial game of two halves at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening, with Tammy Abraham bringing Chelsea level at 3-3 against West Brom after being 3-0 down at half-time.

The Blues had looked dead and buried after a horrendous first 45 minutes, but thanks to Mason Mount on 55 , they had a glimmer of hope.

Callum Hudson-Odoi grabbed a second for Frank Lampard’s side with 20 minutes still to go, and the stage was set for Abraham to slot home the equaliser in injury time.

