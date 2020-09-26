Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham’s lack of conviction leads to dreadful miss for Chelsea vs West Brom

Tammy Abraham’s performance against Barnsley absolutely justified Frank Lampard finding a way to get him into the starting line up vs West Brom today.

Chelsea have already had a nightmare start by conceding early in the game, and it’s just got worse after Abraham’s lack of conviction in this shot means the miss is inevitable:

You can always tell a striker is feeling confident and in form because they get their body shape right and stick the ball away, but Abraham makes the classic mistake of leaning back and he doesn’t look confident with his effort here, so it’s a huge let off for West Brom.

