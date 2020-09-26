There are enough talking points from what happened on the pitch between Man United and Brighton today, but the chaos continued after the final whistle during the interviews too.

You can tell that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still trying to process what’s happened to his team today, and he gets one hell of a fright as the BT Sport materials collapse around him :

Drama is following Solskjaer everywhere ? The Man Utd boss got a fright during his chat with @TheDesKelly after Brighton gave his team a fight on the pitch. Some pluses, but work to be done for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/Sul9cspWQN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

It’s impossible not to feel sorry for anyone connected to Brighton but this will absolutely go down as an all time Premier League classic.