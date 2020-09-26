Video – “The point is to score goals” – Bruno Fernandes responds to Brighton hitting the woodwork five times

There are two schools of thought when the ball hits the post or the bar – you can admit that it’s incredibly close to being a goal, or you can decide to be obtuse and claim that it’s not even a shot on target so there’s nothing to worry about.

Brighton will wake up tomorrow and feel incredibly hard done by due to hitting the woodwork five times and the circumstances surrounding the late penalty, and Bruno Fernandes’ post match comments were interesting:

"We are not as aggressive as we want, we can do much better." "Sometimes you have to have some luck!" Bruno Fernandes speaks to @TheDesKelly after a crazy game away to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/DTYKNrE5wD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2020

You can see why he makes such a difference to the team because he’s prepared to take responsibility for his own mistakes, while he also concedes that Brighton played very well.

He does respond to the question about the woodwork by pointing out that the aim of the game is to score goals rather than hitting the post, but Brighton could’ve won this game by a wide margin on another day.