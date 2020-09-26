Menu

Video: West Brom punish Chelsea as Thiago Silva commits a Steven Gerrard-esque error

It was widely expected that Thiago Silva would become a rock at the heart of Chelsea’s defence this season, as his experience and leadership would help to improve those around him.

Of course there might be the odd issue where his lack of pace would let him down, but it wasn’t in the script for him to make huge errors that would directly lead to goals.

There’s some shades of Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea here, and West Brom are in dreamland:

