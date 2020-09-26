Menu

Video: West Brom shock Chelsea with an early opener but Frank Lampard will be furious with his defence

Chelsea FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

It’s all well and good getting a lot of players behind the ball, but it’s meaningless if nobody puts pressure on and the defensive line is out of sync.

Callum Robinson does well to drift into space but Chelsea’s defensive line is all over the place, while you also wonder if Willy Caballero can get down a bit quicker to get to this too:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It shows that Chelsea still have a ton of work to do defensively, but West Brom tend to concede themselves so this really is the perfect start

More Stories callum robinson

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Kevin juma says:
    September 26, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Chelsea will finish in number 5 but today thy are going to be worked on seriously

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.