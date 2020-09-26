Video: West Brom shock Chelsea with an early opener but Frank Lampard will be furious with his defence

It’s all well and good getting a lot of players behind the ball, but it’s meaningless if nobody puts pressure on and the defensive line is out of sync.

Callum Robinson does well to drift into space but Chelsea’s defensive line is all over the place, while you also wonder if Willy Caballero can get down a bit quicker to get to this too:

Shock lead! West Brom ahead against Chelsea inside just *four* minutes

It shows that Chelsea still have a ton of work to do defensively, but West Brom tend to concede themselves so this really is the perfect start