What needs to happen for Barcelona to bank €10m in add-ons from Nelson Semedo sale

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the €10m in variables involved in Barcelona’s deal to sell Nelson Semedo to Wolves will be tied to appearance-related and European qualification bonuses.

Barcelona announced that they sold Semedo to Premier League side Wolves for an initial fee of €30m, with the deal also including a further €10m in potential add-ons.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) now report that Barcelona will bank €2m once the right-back makes 10 appearances for the Midlands outfit – a very easily achievable set of criteria.

It’s added that the rest of the €8m in potential add-ons will be paid to Barcelona if Wolves secure qualification for the Europa League, something they achieved in their first season back in the Premier League and narrowly missed out on last term.

As Semedo was Barcelona’s No.1 right-back last season, at first it was surprising to see that the Catalan outfit parted with the 26-year-old.

But, MD report that the Blaugrana have avoided paying a €5m bonus to former club Benfica with their timely sale of the star and he’s also one of the few players that the La Liga powerhouses could net some serious cash from as part of their rebuild.

Overall, the conditions of these add-ons are extremely favourable to Barcelona, 10 appearances are easily achievable over the ace’s initial three-year deal with Wolves, whilst Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continue to look like serious contenders for a Europa League spot.

The Wanderers did only miss out on a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds this season as a result of Arsenal winning the FA Cup.