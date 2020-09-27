£15m Leeds transfer looks more likely for star after he’s completely left out of the matchday squad this afternoon

The rumours about Todd Cantwell moving to Leeds have really intensified over the weekend, and everything is starting to point to the move happening.

It’s never a good sign for a fan if your team suddenly leaves a star out of the matchday squad completely, and Cantwell will not be playing any part for Norwich City against Bournemouth today.

He’s not listed anywhere as an injury doubt so it does make you think it’s related to this interest from Leeds, with The Daily Mail confirming that Marcelo Bielsa’s men are looking to sign him for around £15m.

There’s always a risk when signing a player from a relegated team, but Cantwell was one of the clear standouts for Norwich last season with his ability to create and score goals.

Of course he’ll need to buy into Bielsa’s system and work hard, but if he’s able to do that then it’s easy to see him becoming a very good Premier League player on a consistent basis if he does make the move.