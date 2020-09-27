Agreement reached: Man United look set to sign defender as they reach an agreement on the final details

While the Man United board will want to be judged at the end of the transfer window, there’s no doubt that being passive in the transfer market has stunted their start to the season.

A new left back has emerged as a big priority and Porto defender Alex Telles has been repeatedly linked in recent days, and it now looks like the deal is finally set to go through – or at least someone will arrive:

Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms – tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a ‘plan B’. Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

If things have got to the point where final details and agent’s fees are being finalised then it must be very close to going through, while it’s interesting to see the news about a plan B.

It’s not clear who that is and it could simply be some deliberately leaked information to discourage Porto from trying to change things at the last moment, so hopefully this does reach a conclusion pretty soon.

Telles has shown he’s a quality player for Porto but he also looks like the kind of player who will take responsibility and be a leader like Bruno Fernandes, so it looks like he should be a quality addition.