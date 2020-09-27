Arsenal look to have been given a potentially significant transfer boost in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Gunners could do with making signings in midfield this summer and Jorginho’s name recently came up as a surprise target for the club in a report from Sky Sports.

It would be a bit of a surprise to see Chelsea sell an important player like Jorginho to Arsenal, but it may be that Frank Lampard has a replacement in mind.

The latest on the Blues’ pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice, in a report from the Sun, suggests Lampard views the England international’s best position as the same one that Jorginho currently plays.

This is in contrast to some previous reports, such as this one from The Athletic, that claimed Chelsea could look to Rice to come in and play centre-back.

This could make sense for the west Londoners due to their shortage of quality in that area of the pitch, but it seems Lampard wants Rice as a potential Jorginho replacement instead.

This could be good news for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side surely needing an upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Jorginho has shone in his time in the Premier League so could be ideal to help take Arsenal forward in the season ahead.