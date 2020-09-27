Improved bid prepared: Arsenal ready to put together €50m package to seal playmaker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make an improved bid for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to football.london, the Gunners look set to try their luck with a package worth a total of around €50million after a first offer was seemingly rejected.

Arsenal fans will hope this can be enough for the club to land Aouar, who looks a superb talent after impressing in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in recent times.

The Frenchman could add the kind of creativity this Arsenal side has occasionally lacked, with Mesut Ozil now out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.

Dani Ceballos plays a similar role, but is only at Arsenal on loan for another season, so it makes sense that Mikel Arteta might want a more long-term option in Aouar.

And at the age of 22, he should have plenty of time to continue improving, with the player looking to have the potential to become one of the best in the world in his position.

Arsenal have had a strong summer so far with the signings of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Aouar would be another quality purchase to help the north Londoners improve on last year’s hugely disappointing 8th place finish.