Menu

Improved bid prepared: Arsenal ready to put together €50m package to seal playmaker transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make an improved bid for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to football.london, the Gunners look set to try their luck with a package worth a total of around €50million after a first offer was seemingly rejected.

MORE: Arsenal duo have ‘played their last games’ for the club

Arsenal fans will hope this can be enough for the club to land Aouar, who looks a superb talent after impressing in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in recent times.

The Frenchman could add the kind of creativity this Arsenal side has occasionally lacked, with Mesut Ozil now out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.

Dani Ceballos plays a similar role, but is only at Arsenal on loan for another season, so it makes sense that Mikel Arteta might want a more long-term option in Aouar.

houssem aouar lyon empty stadium

Houssem Aouar has been linked with Arsenal

Man City star has refused to take a throw-in for the last SIX years. Click here to find out why.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given major transfer boost as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard decides role for potential signing
Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ Man United ace would benefit from potential €20m signing coming in, says ex-Red Devil
Bid accepted: Liverpool set to host player at Anfield and Melwood as they close in on transfer

And at the age of 22, he should have plenty of time to continue improving, with the player looking to have the potential to become one of the best in the world in his position.

Arsenal have had a strong summer so far with the signings of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Aouar would be another quality purchase to help the north Londoners improve on last year’s hugely disappointing 8th place finish.

More Stories Houssem Aouar

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Nebiyu Mikiyas says:
    September 27, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Seems like Arteta is sticking to that 3-4-3 formation…

    Reply
  2. Nepa says:
    September 27, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Thomas Partey does not have the pace and helping out Luis will be a problem. Khaka and partey both lack the speed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.