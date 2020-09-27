Read on for the latest Arsenal FC transfer news all in one handy roundup…

The Gunners did well to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he signed a new contract this summer, but could he already be regretting the move?

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for Arsenal and could surely have left for almost any top club in the world if he’d wanted to.

It seems Aubameyang is well aware of this fact as he liked a tweet suggesting he’s more suited to the calibre of the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool.

Click here to take a look – should Arsenal fans be worried about Auba liking this tweet so soon after extending his contract?

Elsewhere, there’s a slightly more positive story emerging as it looks like Arsenal will table an improved bid for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The north London giants have already seen an offer rejected for the talented 22-year-old, but it’s now claimed they will come back with a €50million package.

Aouar has also been linked with the likes of Juventus in recent times, but it looks like Arsenal are now clearly leading the chase for his signature.

Finally, Arsenal look to have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italy international’s future at Stamford Bridge looks in doubt as the Blues line up a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice to play that role.

This surely suggests Jorginho could well be available to Arsenal if they step up their interest before the October 5 deadline.