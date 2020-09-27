Menu

Aubameyang risks wrath of Arsenal fans after liking tweet saying he deserves big transfer

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may already be hinting at regrets over staying at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gabon international only recently signed a new contract to commit his future to the Gunners following months of speculation over his situation.

MORE: Improved bid prepared: Arsenal ready to put together €50m package to seal playmaker transfer

Aubameyang is one of the finest forwards in Europe on his day and could surely have lined up for any top club of his choosing.

Arsenal fans all know this, but they won’t be too pleased to see their star player and captain liking tweets that back that argument up…

See above for Aubameyang’s likes on Twitter, as he seemingly approved of the statement made by this fan above.

As translated below, he says Aubameyang deserves to be playing for a team of the calibre of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Liverpool, as well as City, which presumably means Manchester City…

More Stories / Latest News
Experienced Thiago Silva “looked like he had never played the game before”, says Chelsea legend
Leeds United’s chances of landing Man United winger hinges on one deal
Club eye loan transfer of Chelsea ace after failing to land Arsenal & Man United stars

Could Aubameyang already be having regrets about staying at Arsenal, or is he just accepting praise from this Twitter user?

It may be harmless, but the 31-year-old will surely be aware of how these subtle social media activities can be taken in this day and age.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Elvis says:
    September 27, 2020 at 9:18 am

    If any fans question this guy’s commitment, then they are fake fans.

    Reply
  2. Akonteh Andrew says:
    September 27, 2020 at 9:39 am

    “Aubameyang deserves a big transfer” BUT he decided to stay put at Arsenal. So what is the fans problem if he said that he deserves a big transfer but stayed back?
    Coach Arteta, if Tierney is not Fit please place Maitland Niles against Salaah. NOT Kolastinac.
    Please!!!! Also put a good wage on their no 10 Manie, Then Xhaka and Elneny will handle the rest at midfield. And we are there. Please our able Manager. Monday is your examination match day. Good luck to us all.

    Reply
  3. George uganda says:
    September 27, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Great and committed player dia funs @ars captain#

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.