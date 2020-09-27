“Back to back champions” – These fans are ready to award Liverpool the title already after Leicester humiliate Man City

Liverpool won the league by such a large margin last season that any potential challengers would need to make a serious leap forward, and the early signs are not looking good.

Chelsea have spent a lot of money but their defence still looks like a real problem, Man United can’t rely on VAR and penalty kicks forever while Man City have just taken an absolute hiding at home to Leicester.

Liverpool have somehow improved their team with the additions of Thiago and Diogo Jota, so it’s enough for some fans to proclaim them as champions already after this weekend’s fixtures:

Man City losing this early in the season ? Congratulations liverpool fc 2020/21 champions! — Con (@ConHodgson) September 27, 2020

u r winning the league: Liverpool back to back champions — As7eventheboss (@FamSpurs123) September 27, 2020

I crown Liverpool Champions. Second match of the season and I am conceding the title to them. Liverpool are healthy and play smart and never get injuries. They play solid defense. They never get caught on counters. They are ruthless in scoring goals. City are the opposite. — Martin Ramos (@MartinR43726950) September 27, 2020

Liverpool’s upcoming game with Arsenal should tell us a lot about Mikel Arteta’s sides chances of pushing them for the title, but it does look like it will be Arsenal or even Everton who could put up the early challenge for the top spot.

Leicester will also fancy themselves after a bright start but Brendan Rodgers has a history of great starts before crashing when things get serious so it will be interesting to see how their season goes.

Obviously it is ridiculous to simply give the title to Liverpool just now, but it’s also hard to see anyone else having the ability to keep up.