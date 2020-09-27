Menu

“Buzzing if he comes here” – Leeds fans react after Bielsa is asked about signing exciting attacking talent

You always expect that the best players will be cherry picked from the relegated sides from the Premier League, but there’s something strange about the interest in the Norwich City squad.

They were convincingly relegated last season so you would assume that most of the players weren’t good enough, yet we are seeing plenty of them being linked with a big transfers this summer.

Todd Cantwell looked like a Premier League player last season and at times it looked like he might be good enough to keep them up single handedly, so there’s an exciting player there for any team who can get him signed up.

Leeds have been mentioned as a destination in recent days, to the point that Marcelo Bielsa was asked about it in his press conference today:

Managers are trained to say nothing in these situations, but anything other than a total denial can usually be taken as a sign that there is some interest there.

It’s not clear how likely the transfer is at this point, but it’s obvious that plenty of Leeds fans would be delighted if they could pull this off:

 

