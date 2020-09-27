Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard branded “a joke” after flopping at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard may have been one of the best players in the world for much of his time in the Premier League, but it’s not working out for him at all at Real Madrid.

The Belgium international left Chelsea for Real Madrid last summer in what looked an exciting move for the Spanish giants as they tried to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

So far, however, Hazard has been consistently ineffective for Zinedine Zidane’s side and it’s looking harder and harder for him to turn things around for himself at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish media are now coming down hard on Hazard for the way things have gone for him at Real, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading.

Writing for AS, Tomas Roncero has gone in with both barrels on Hazard.

“he problem is not his ankle (injury). It is because of his lack of commitment during the summer break period, after which he returned the same way he arrived last summer when he signed for what we believed to be the team of his “dreams” – overweight and totally out of shape. There is no other way to put it,” Roncero said.

“You have to watch clips of him in ‘blue’ to enjoy his talent. Because in ‘white’ we only know that he has a high-risk ankle and chronic problems getting into shape. I feel cheated and frustrated by his lack of commitment.