Chelsea may not be finished just yet in this transfer window.

Read on for the latest Chelsea transfer gossip as it looks like even more business is on the cards after the club’s summer of heavy spending…

Probably the stand-out story of the day so far as far as the Blues are concerned, is the latest instalment of the Declan Rice transfer saga.

The England international has been linked strongly with Chelsea on several occasions in recent times, though it looked like West Ham were determined to keep hold of him.

The truth now seems to be that they can’t afford to do that, with reports claiming Chelsea are now confident they can strike a deal for Rice at around £40million.

A related story claims CFC boss Frank Lampard is eyeing Rice to come in and strengthen in defensive midfield, rather than as a centre-back as had previously been claimed.

According to some sources, this could mean a boost for Arsenal in terms of trying to sign Jorginho from the west London giants.

The Italy international has been linked with the Gunners and would surely be cleared to leave if Lampard succeeds in replacing him with Rice.

Finally, another Chelsea player heading for the exit door could be German defender Antonio Rudiger.

The 27-year-old is a loan target for West Ham, following links with several other big clubs in England and Europe.

The Rudiger West Ham link could, however, also be useful for Chelsea in their pursuit of Rice if it means the Hammers could be open to a swap deal.