Contact made: PSG open talks to sign important Chelsea star on loan

According to French television channel Telefoot, Paris Saint-Germain have established contact with Chelsea regarding the potential signing of midfielder Jorginho.

It’s reported that the Parisians are hoping to recruit the 28-year-old on a potential loan deal, PSG will face competition as Arsenal are also keen on the Italian.

Jorginho started Chelsea’s opening two Premier League games of the season but was left on the bench for Saturday’s dramatic draw against West Brom.

The deep-lying playmaker actually wore the captain’s armband for the side in his two starts.

Jorginho is certainly an important figure in Chelsea’s first-team, the central midfielder started 42 of his 46 appearances for the Blues last season.

Despite that, a loan exit wouldn’t be surprising at all as the Italy international endured a spell out of the team after Project Restart at the end of last season.

Whilst some of Jorginho’s performances can be frustrating – largely due to his lack of athleticism and defensive frailties – the midfielder has an ace up his sleeve with is fantastic penalty record.

