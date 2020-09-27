Chelsea confident of clinching £40million transfer from cash-strapped rivals

Chelsea supposedly believe they will manage to get a deal done for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The Blues have spent big so far in this transfer window and it may be that they’re still not done as Frank Lampard arguably still has areas he could improve in after a shaky start to 2020/21.

Rice could be the answer, and the Sun claim Chelsea increasingly feel they could sign the England international for around £40million as cash-strapped West Ham need the money.

The 21-year-old is a top young talent who could do well to make the step up to a bigger club after showing what he can do for the Hammers.

Chelsea may also be eager to bring Rice back to west London after he left their academy earlier in his career.

West Ham supporters will no doubt be gutted, however, to see one of their best and most important players leaving for one of their most hated London rivals.

This was famously the case with Lampard during his playing days, and Hammers fans never forgave him for the move.