Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ Man United ace would benefit from potential €20m signing coming in, says ex-Red Devil

When questioned on Manchester United’s left-back situation, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that Alex Telles would be a ‘good signing’.

Chadwick, who made 39 first-team appearances after coming through the ranks at United, thinks Shaw is a ‘fantastic player’ but the ace’s injury history and the need for competition would ultimately make the recruitment of Telles a wise move by the club.

According to the Guardian, Porto value Telles at €20m (£18.3m), whilst Manchester United are hoping to land the ace for a cut-price £12m (€13.1m) due to the full-back’s contract expiring next summer.

“If there’s a player of world-class quality that they can bring in … Shaw is a fantastic player, the problem with Shaw – which isn’t his fault – is the amount of injuries he picks up,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Competition for places is always needed if you want to be challenging right at the top of the league.

“If Telles comes in, he’ll be a good signing, if anything Shaw will have to raise his game a little bit more. Shaw’s more than capable at left-back.

“The way the club is, the way the fans are at the moment, any sort of signing is going to appease them to a certain extent, which I’m sure the club will be looking to complete in the next couple of weeks.”

Shaw, like most of his teammates was not particularly sound defensively in Saturday’s dramatic win against Brighton, but did show the contribution he’s capable of making going forward.

The left-back’s brilliant run down the left flank won the free-kick which led to the almost instant equaliser at the end of the first-half.

Whilst Shaw has had a handle on his injury troubles over the last two seasons, it could certainly be useful to add someone else that could compete with the England international and Brandon Williams.

On the Telles front, the Brazilian put his name in the headlines when he scored two penalties and registered an assist in Porto’s 3-1 win against Braga last weekend.

Telles would offer more quality in the final third than Shaw, with the penalty specialist scoring 13 goals last season and laying on an impressive 12 assists to his teammates.