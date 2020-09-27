Former coach heaps praise on Liverpool fringe player and likens him to recent €85m Premier League signing

Injuries, suspensions and a loss of form will always happen in football, so you often need to look outwith a team’s starting XI to gauge how strong they really are.

Obviously Liverpool’s front three is deadly and will cause problems for any defence in world football, but they are starting to build some real strength in depth too.

Diogo Jota should be the perfect fit for Klopp’s system and he’ll fill in anywhere across that front line, but it also looks like Takumi Minamino is primed to build on a positive start after his arrival last season.

He’s looked impressive when he’s played so far this season, and one of his old managers has heaped praise on him and compared him to some big names.

A report from Goal looked at some comments from his old boss Ralf Rangnick, and it’s clear that he’s expecting some big things from him:

“Minamino, I think if all players are fully fit for the most important games in the Champions League and Premier League, he will probably not be in the starting 11.”

“But you can always bring him on as a sub. He is, similar to Dele Alli and Kai Havertz, very much of an all-rounder in the offensive positions.”

“He can play almost any offensive position in a team like Liverpool.”

The similarities to Havertz are very interesting because Sky Sports confirmed that Chelsea paid €85m to sign him from Leverkusen, so having someone who can do similar things from the bench is huge for Liverpool.

When you consider the strength they have up front and the addition of Thiago in the midfield, there’s a real chance that Liverpool could be better than they were last season.