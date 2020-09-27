“Head is somewhere else” – These fans wonder if Houssem Aouar is focussed on Arsenal after poor showing for Lyon

It’s hard to think of many situations where a club have refused to let a player go to a bigger club and it’s worked out well.

Every single time it ends with with the player’s form dropping off and they usually end up leaving for a lesser fee in a year or two, while the fans will turn against them if they think they aren’t getting the full effort anymore.

Arsenal’s chase for Houssem Aouar has been going on for weeks now, with the latest reports suggesting that he wants to make the move but a fee hasn’t been agreed with Lyon at this point.

He’s still been starting for Lyon but things haven’t exactly been going well – he was given a straight red card against Montpellier and just didn’t look interested in their uninspiring draw with Lorient today.

It almost looks like his head is somewhere else right now, and these fans have pointed it out on Twitter:

