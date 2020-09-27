‘I don’t want to give to the FA’ – Jose Mourinho tries to dodge fine with cold interview after Spurs draw

Jose Mourinho acted in a manner that should avoid a fine when questioned on the ludicrous handball call that ultimately led to Newcastle scoring a last-minute equaliser against Tottenham.

Magpies new-boy Callum Wilson made no mistake as he converted from the spot after Eric Dier was deemed to have handled the ball after a header from Andy Carrol in the final minute of the game.

Centre-back Dier and Spurs were extremely hard done by the officials and VAR’s review, the ace had his back to the ball and clearly didn’t intend to handle it, the decision led to Mourinho walking off the pitch.

The Portuguese gaffer was immediately quizzed on the game-defining incident by Sky Sports’ Laura Woods, but took his ‘I prefer not to speak’ line to a whole different level with a subtle dig at the FA.

"If I want to give some money away I'll give some to charities, I don't want to give to the FA." ? A frosty Jose Mourinho would not be drawn in to comment on the penalty awarded against #THFC in today's draw with #NUFC…? pic.twitter.com/F8ljP4rGA4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.

The top-flight’s managers – Mourinho especially – have been subject to harsh fines and even suspensions when they’ve slammed a decision from the officials, so it’s not surprising to see that the 57-year-old went with the no comment stance.

After such a shocking call led to Spurs losing two points, this was certainly the right decision by Mourinho, who has now acted outspoken whilst not being outspoken. Master of the media.