“I will not hide it” – Arsenal star makes a public plea for The Gunners to sign Houssem Aouar

There are certain signs that a player will be on the move at some point soon, and everything is pointing to Lyon star Houssem Aouar eventually ending up at Arsenal this summer.

He did play today but his head looked elsewhere and he wasn’t his usual self, Lyon’s President can’t stop talking about him going to Arsenal and now Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has made a public plea for him to move to The Emirates:

Houssem Aouar à Arsenal ? ? ?? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang : "Bien sûr qu'on est pour, je ne vais pas le cacher. Même si c'est un Lyonnais" ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/zEuYLeW1dw — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) September 27, 2020

You rarely see a player or a coach talk about a player who isn’t playing for them unless something is definitely going to happen, but this also shows that the Arsenal players appreciate how good he could be.

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta wants to add to his squad and he wants another creative player to pair with Dani Ceballos in the centre of the park, and there’s lots of evidence that Aouar could take them to the next level.

He was a key member of the Lyon team in their Champions League run last season, so it would be interesting to see how he gets on if he does come to the Premier League.