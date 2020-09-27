Italian giants could lose out to Man United for winger with 14 goals in 17 games this season

Sometimes you can watch all the video footage of a player and scout him as many times as you like, but there’s nothing quite like seeing them turn up at your stadium and giving you some real issues.

There’s been plenty of interest in Bodo/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge in recent months, but he was outstanding against AC Milan in the Europa League last week and it looks like something could happen soon.

A report from Gianluca di Marzio has indicated that AC Milan are doing all they can to get a deal over the line, but they’re having a real issue with Man United showing some serious interest in the player.

At this point it sounds like Milan haven’t done enough to convince the player to move to Italy rather than England, although his current club want him to stay for the rest of this season at least as they look to win the title.

He tends to play as a winger but he’s got an incredible goal record of 14 goals in 17 league games while also being credited with 9 assists, which is an incredible stat line to look at.

He’s also impressed at youth level for Norway and looks destined for bigger things, so it will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can use his Norwegian connections to land a major talent for Man United.