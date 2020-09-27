Italian legend claims Inter Milan star who is ‘too good’ will never be part of Antonio Conte’s plans

Former Serie A defender Gigi Cagni has intensified the speculation surrounding Christian Eriksen’s Inter Milan future after he shockingly claimed that the Danish midfielder will never be part of manager Antonio Conte’s plans because he is ‘too good’.

Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan in January this year from Tottenham Hotspur in a move which cost Nerazzurri £24.3m as per TransferMarkt.

Despite being with the Serie A giants for just nine months Eriksen could be axed by manager Conte after a series of underwhelming performances have piled the pressure on the midfielder.

The Danish creative midfielder has managed just four goals and three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan with his latest performance being a terrible one against Fiorentina on Saturday night.

Speaking exclusively to Calcio Mercato former Serie A defender Cagni has made an astonishing claim that the Inter Milan midfielder is ‘too good’ to be considered by Conte, he said: “He will never be in Conte’s schemes.

“He is too good a player, too clean, he is not a Conte player.

“He is technically very good but he is a good boy but these players do not like the coach who, in fact, went to get Vidal.

“Being coached by Conte is not easy. You have to have a personality, a very high competitive nastiness and these players, in my opinion, are not very suitable.”

Cagni, who also coached Serie B side Brescia during the 2016-17 season went onto mention how Conte is the driving force behind Inter’s rebuilding process and eludes to the fact Eriksen is not a player who fits the manager’s vision, he said: “Now Inter are under construction and if they fix the defence, they become a battleship.

“Conte will build a team to win and to finish before Juventus and this year he will succeed.”

Cagni’s shocking statement comes not long after The Guardian reported that Eriksen had been offered to Chelsea in exchange for defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante.

