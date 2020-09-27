Jose Mourinho responds to Solskjaer jibe with savage Man United penalty joke

Jose Mourinho aimed a dig at Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whilst speaking to Sky Sports’ Laura Woods ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Newcastle this afternoon.

Mourinho’s successor at Old Trafford referenced the Portuguese gaffer’s out of the ordinary actions ahead of Spurs’ Europa League tie earlier this week after the Red Devils beat Brighton.

Solskjaer was questioned about the amount of times that Brighton hit the woodwork (5) in yesterday’s exciting encounter, and decided that it was a good opportunity to aim a dig at Mourinho.

Mourinho dished out a savage response, suggesting that Solskjaer would actually be more worried about the dimensions of the penalty area – referencing United’s impressive ability to win penalties.

The Red Devils stole three points against Brighton after they were awarded a penalty after the final whistle, specialist Bruno Fernandes made no mistake as he tucked the ball away.

? "For him, the dimensions of the goalposts are not important, for him what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box, he would prefer a 22-yard box”? Jose Mourinho makes a dig at Ole after his joke about measuring the goalposts ? pic.twitter.com/1SVPHI1qZY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2020

Mourinho joked that Solskjaer would prefer a larger 22-yard box in comparison the current 18-yard setting, which would of course further boost United’s chances of winning spot-kicks.

We’re not surprised at all that Mourinho has responded to Ole’s jibe, the way he dished this joke out – it’s almost as though he’s had it in his locker for some time.

The war of words – or goalposts shall we say – will undoubtedly make next Sunday’s meeting between the two sides that bit more spicy.