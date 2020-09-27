Leeds edge closer to signing Bayern Munich midfielder

Sometimes the newly promoted sides may have to wait until the end of the transfer window to make their signings, especially if the player wants to see how things work out first.

That’s been the case with Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance who’s not going to get into Bayern’s first team, while Leeds have had an impressive start to the season so that looks like a good move for him to make.

French outlet L’Equipe have reported that he’s now closing in on a move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and they also point to some interesting comments he made a few months ago.

He talked about wanting to make it at Bayern and would stay there if he felt he could make it into the team, but it appears he’s now decided that a move to the Premier League would be the best thing for him.

He’s been a star at U20 level from France and he’s technically a Champions League winner even though he didn’t play in the competition last season.

Bielsa has shown he’s got the rare ability to really improve players so this should be a good move for him, and it looks like it should be completed shortly.