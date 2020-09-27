Leeds United in late approach for Championship star

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a late summer swoop for Norwich star Todd Cantwell who enjoyed a superb breakthrough Premier League campaign last season with the Canaries.

Cantwell, 22, has spent his entire career with Norwich after joining their youth academy in 2008 and has since gone onto force his way into the club’s senior first-team.

The young midfielder’s first-team contributions helped Norwich reach the Premier League during the 2019-20 season and despite going straight back down, alongside team-mate Emi Buendia, Cantwell was arguably the Canaries’ stand-out performer.

Cantwell’s debuting top-flight season saw him be directly involved in eight goals in 37 appearances in a campaign which suggested the Englishman was capable of playing at the highest level on a regular basis.

According to a recent report from Football Insider (via Leeds Live), the Norwich midfielder has emerged as a late summer target for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

The report states that Bielsa who is an admirer of the 22-year-old is preparing to launch a bid in an attempt to secure his services in time for the transfer window’s deadline at the beginning of next month.