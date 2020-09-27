Leeds United’s chances of landing Man United winger hinges on one deal

Leeds United have reignited their interest in Manchester United winger Daniel James but are thought to be only allowed to take the young Welshman on loan if the Reds can land top summer target Jadon Sancho before the transfer window slams shut in eight days time.

READ MORE: Arsenal given major transfer boost as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard decides role for potential signing

James, 22, joined United only last summer from Swansea in a move which cost the Reds £16m as per TransferMarkt but the Welshman could have easily been a Leeds player just the January before.

The young attacker was all set to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on the final day of the January transfer window in 2019 but the proposed move broke down at the very last minute as well documented in the popular Amazon Take us Home: Leeds United documentary.

Despite getting a dream move to Old Trafford just six months after his move to Leeds United fell through, the Welshman’s United career has failed to really take-off.

James got life with United off with a bang after bagging a debut goal against domestic rivals Chelsea but has failed to carry that form on throughout the entire season.

The winger has featured in a total of 47 matches for United in all competitions and has only managed to be directly involved in 11 goals.

According to The Sun Leeds United have reignited their interest in James and would be happy to offer him an escape route from his Old Trafford nightmare.

However, the report does state that United will only be willing to let the British attacker leave on loan and will only consider doing so if they are able to land number-one attacking target Sancho from Borussia Dortmund before deadline day next month.