Liverpool set to be without two key players for Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to be without star players Alisson Becker and new-signing Thiago Alcantara as the Premier League champions prepare to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal tomorrow night.

According to a recent report from The Times both key players are a doubt for tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated Premier League clash.

READ MORE: Leeds United in late approach for Championship star

Both sides come into tomorrow night’s game with a 100% win record thus far this season with Arteta’s men winning both of their 2020-21 opening fixtures against Fulham and West Ham and Liverpool beating Leeds United and Chelsea.

However, with both sides set to face-off against one another at Anfield tomorrow evening they can’t both maintain their perfect starts.

Despite Liverpool playing at the fortress that is Anfield, the Reds could find themselves the slight underdogs as according to The Times’ report both Alisson and Thiago could miss the game through injury.

The report claims that both players have sustained ‘unspecified’ injuries which have cast their starting places into doubt.

If Liverpool are going to extend their impressive start to the new season as they seek to retain the Premier League title they will be hoping both Alisson and elite-midfielder Thiago can successfully come through late fitness tests.