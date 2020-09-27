Good news for Liverpool after latest Real Madrid transfer decision

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Real Madrid have apparently cooled their interest in Sadio Mane.

According to Don Balon, the Senegal international is no longer a priority for Real Madrid as they instead target Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to bolster their attack.

Liverpool won’t want to lose an important player like Mane, who remains one of their most reliable performers after being a key figure in the immense success they’ve enjoyed in the last couple of years.

Real would do well to land Mbappe, however, who is an elite young talent with surely a lot more years left at the very top level of the game.

Don Balon also link the Spanish giants with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as part of a major rebuilding job at the Bernabeu.

Madrid were dominant in the Champions League for a number of years, but it’s proven harder for them since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

It could take huge spending to even come close to replacing a generational talent like that, but moves for Mbappe, Pogba and Upamecano would be a good start.