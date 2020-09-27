The latest Liverpool FC transfer news is here, with some big deals possibly in the pipeline.

First up, there’s been another Kylian Mbappe transfer update, with the surprise claim from sources in France that he can leave Paris Saint-Germain for just £91million next summer.

Mbappe could be set to run down his contract at PSG, which L’Equipe claim will put the club under pressure to let him go for as little as £91m next summer.

Liverpool have been linked with the France international and will surely feel he’s worth the investment at that price after showing himself to be one of the finest players in world football in recent years.

Next up, Liverpool could be closing in on an exciting wonderkid signing as they have a bid accepted for Motherwell’s 16-year-old defender Sam Campbell.

Reports claim the Reds are up against Leeds United for Campbell’s signature, but that he’s also set to visit Anfield and Melwood for a tour and to discuss finalising a move.

This could be fine business by Liverpool for one of the most exciting young players in the country.

Finally, it’s claimed that LFC forward Rhian Brewster is pushing for a permanent move away from the club as he’s targeted by Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old seems to want out of Liverpool on a permanent basis despite it previously looking like he might only leave on loan.

Brewster is a top young talent but the competition for places up front in Jurgen Klopp’s side is so strong that it’s not too surprising he feels he may have to leave in order to further his career.