Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has demanded to be allowed to hold talks over a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Anfield and it’s long looked like he could leave the club for another loan this season.

Brewster did well in a temporary stint at Swansea City last season and has recently been targeted by Palace, but in a permanent £20million deal.

It now seems, according to reports in the press this morning, that Brewster is pushing to be allowed to discuss a move to Selhurst Park as he seeks to ensure he can play regularly at Premier League level.

The Eagles would do well to sign Brewster, who looks to have a big future in the game as long as he’s given the chance to play and develop his game.

Liverpool simply have too many big names up front for Brewster to realistically get many opportunities any time soon, but it may be that they’ll live to regret his sale in the future.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will agree to a permanent sale or if they’ll try to push for another loan, but it seems Brewster’s mind is made up.