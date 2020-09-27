Man United tipped to sell several players now that Andreas Pereira edges closer to exit

Man United have moved at a glacier like speed in the transfer market in recent years, which is probably due to multiple issues.

Ed Woodward will take his share of the blame for failing to get deals over the line, but they club will also be hampered financially be having such a bloated and average squad.

It’s the result of allowing Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho to bring in their own players so they’ve been left with a lot of players on big contracts who aren’t getting into the team, so getting some of them off the wage bill should help things.

Reports are suggesting that Andreas Pereira is now expected to leave the club, but it sounds like he might not be the only exit either:

Andreas Pereira should kick off a host of departures from United. It’s very clear which players are not in Solskjaer’s plans – even if their contracts make it difficult to shift them. #MUFC #transfers — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) September 27, 2020

The fans may want to see a mass clear out, but it’s hard to make a case for players like Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and many more being kept on.

They aren’t regular first team players and they will be on decent wages, while playing them in the less important games simply blocks the pathway from the youth team too.

United aren’t in a strong negotiating position to let them go so they might not be able to expect any giant transfer fees, but a big clear-out will really help to improve things in the long run.