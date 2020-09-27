Menu

Talks begin: Manchester United negotiating midfielder transfer exit with Euro giants

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly opened transfer talks with Lazio over a deal for midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Man Utd and could now be on his way out of the club at last.

MORE: Former Manchester United ace suggests club’s attacking players are “worried” about the defence

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have just started between United and Lazio for Pereira to make the move to the Stadio Olimpico…

The Brazil international would likely do well to move to Lazio and enjoy the chance to play more regularly, as well as perhaps benefiting from the slower pace of the game in Serie A.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea urged to change formation to get the best out of summer signing
Chelsea transfer news: Blues confident of signing £40m star, Arsenal deal increasingly likely, loan move for defender
(Video) Leeds United’s Illan Meslier makes stunning save to deny Sheffield United

Pereira looks to have plenty of talent but just hasn’t quite looked sharp enough to do it consistently at Premier League level, though that needn’t stop him having a fine career.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Pereira gets at Lazio, but there could be room for him to take up a key position as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be set for a transfer to Juventus.

More Stories Andreas Pereira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.