Manchester United have reportedly opened transfer talks with Lazio over a deal for midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Man Utd and could now be on his way out of the club at last.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have just started between United and Lazio for Pereira to make the move to the Stadio Olimpico…

Lazio have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Andreas Pereira. He’s considered as an ‘option’, negotiations with #MUFC have just started. ? @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

The Brazil international would likely do well to move to Lazio and enjoy the chance to play more regularly, as well as perhaps benefiting from the slower pace of the game in Serie A.

Pereira looks to have plenty of talent but just hasn’t quite looked sharp enough to do it consistently at Premier League level, though that needn’t stop him having a fine career.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Pereira gets at Lazio, but there could be room for him to take up a key position as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be set for a transfer to Juventus.