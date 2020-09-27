BT Sport pundit Joe Cole has heavily criticised the performance of Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Brighton this weekend.

The Red Devils ended up winning 3-2 thanks to a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes, but it was far from a vintage display as Brighton scored twice to cause Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side problems.

Cole was clearly not too impressed with how often Wan-Bissaka kept getting caught out in defence, and many fans would probably share his frustrations.

The 22-year-old has long looked a promising young talent, but it’s debatable if he’s really lived up to expectations so far in his time at Old Trafford.

Cole admits he was yelling at Wan-Bissaka to have a better eye on the players around him, as he seemed to struggle with similar problems throughout the game.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro, the former Chelsea and England star said: “Solly March found himself in this position on numerous occasions.

“I’m here and I was screaming at Wan-Bissaka: ‘Look over your shoulder, look over your shoulder!’ He had a warning.

“He’s not done anything, Solly March, it’s a lovely ball into the position, he’s ghosted in and he’s finished it. He could have got three or four from there.

“One of the things we picked up 20 minutes before that happened was Wan Bissaka’s body shape in that situation… he got caught three or four times.”