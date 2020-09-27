According to journalist Fred Caldeira, Andreas Pereira is close to a move to Lazio with Manchester United agreeing to loan out the midfielder for the season.

According to Esporte Interativo’s Caldeira, Lazio will hold the option to make the loan permanent for €27m, with it pre-agreed that a potential permanent deal would also include a 10% sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has not been in the matchday squad for any of United’s matches so far this season, suggesting that the versatile midfielder is resigned to an exit before the transfer window closes.

??????????? Andreas Pereira está a caminho da Lazio! Negociações começaram há algumas semanas e estão chegando ao fim. Contrato de empréstimo por uma temporada com opção de compra (27 milhões de euros + 10% da próxima venda para o Man Utd). — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) September 27, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Head is somewhere else” – These fans wonder if Houssem Aouar is focussed on Arsenal after poor showing for Lyon Video: Leicester’s Jamie Vardy scores with backheel flick against Manchester City Video: Luis Suarez immediately reminds Barcelona what they are missing with a sublime brace on his Atletico Madrid debut

Pereira started 25 of his 40 appearances last term, the Belgian-Brazilian only saw regular action in the first-half of last season as a result of injuries in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

With the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay now fit again, Pereira has now been cast aside, the ace has picked up considerable minutes over the last two seasons after several loan spells away.

Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and registering five assists, it seems as though the academy graduate has no long-term future at the club.

Lazio agreeing an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of €27m is certainly surprising for a player that’s respectably been pretty average on the pitch, but Pereira does have age on his side.

Lazio kicked off their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 victory against Cagliari yesterday.