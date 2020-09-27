Mixed news for Leeds as Man United ace pushes to turn down a loan switch to Elland Road

Sometimes as a fan you don’t want too much from your players, but having people who want to be at your club is usually a minimum requirement.

Dan James had an interesting breakthrough season at Man United last season because there weren’t high expectations, but he started off with some incredible form.

The sheer amount of games started to catch up with him and opponents figured out that he was mainly about his pace, so a loan move looks like a decent option for him.

Sky Sports have reported that he’s pushing to reject a loan switch to Leeds, as he wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford instead.

There could still be some hope for Leeds to complete this if United make some big signings, but you do wonder how this would go down at Elland Road.

It’s not like Leeds are hugely keen on Man United anyway so having a player who’s reluctant to make the move does suggest they won’t be too fussed if they miss out on him.

There’s a chance he would fare better at Leeds because they do play fast football and create space to attack so his pace would be useful, but this looks unlikely just now.

He’s not good enough to start for Man United at this point so his best chance would be to come on as an impact sub every now and then when opposing teams are chasing the game, but that could stunt his development.

He might still end up at Leeds, but he’ll need to work hard to win over the fans.