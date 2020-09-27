Napoli striker preparing to move to Tottenham Hotspur as talks already held

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is reportedly preparing to join Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur as the London club seek striking reinforcements to work alongside leading forward Harry Kane.

Milik, 26, joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016 in a move which cost the Serie A giants £28.8m as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to be directly involved in 53 goals in 122 matches in all competitions for the Italian club.

According to a recent report from Corriere Dello Sport (via Sports Witness) the experienced Polish striker is ready and waiting to join-up with Mourinho’s Spurs.

The report states that despite the forward being touted by Juventus and AS Roma, he now appears to be close to a move to Spurs in time for the summer transfer window’s deadline day.

Mourinho is reportedly determined to bring in another striker to provide cover as well as work alongside leading striker and club captain Harry Kane.

The Italian outlet’s report also claims that Milik is pushing for a move away from his Serie A club and is already training alone after ‘concrete’ talks were held recently between both Napoli and Spurs.