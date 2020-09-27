Photo: Journalist hints that Man United may finally get a Jadon Sancho breakthrough next week

It looked like Man United had blown their chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer and he’s still starting for Dortmund so it’s hard to see anything actually happening.

Man United have started the season in a very disjointed fashion and it’s clear that the fans are demanding new signings, so it looks like the story could come back around in the final weeks of the window.

It’s been noticed on Twitter that BBC journalist Howard Nurse has brought attention to an old tweet suggesting that United could be close to making an acceptable bid to Dortmund, so make of this what you will: