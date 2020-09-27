Menu

“Please stop killing us” – These Barcelona fans are not happy with Ronald Koeman’s first La Liga team selection

It’s been a dramatic summer for Barcelona with plenty of comings and goings, so it will be interesting to see how Ronald Koeman gets on in his first La Liga game in charge.

Barca’s problem last season was a total lack of identity on the field so they really struggled if Lionel Messi wasn’t able to do it all himself.

Koeman’s first team selection has been made much more interesting thanks to some injuries and the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, so here’s how his side will start this evening:

While the fans may be worrying about how will replace Suarez, it’s worth remembering that Antoine Griezmann was deadly as a number 9 for years in La Liga, so hopefully he will get a chance to shine in his preferred role.

The Frenchman moving inside will allow Ansu Fati to play from the start, while we’ll also see if Coutinho can finally live up to his price tag.

The Barca fans on Twitter are famously fickle, so of course they’ve found a few issues with the line up tonight:

  1. Israel Kinbango says:
    September 27, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    What are Pique,Sergi Roberto,Alba and Busquets still doing in Barca? If we don’t offload these players,our problem will persist.

