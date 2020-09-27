“Please stop killing us” – These Barcelona fans are not happy with Ronald Koeman’s first La Liga team selection

It’s been a dramatic summer for Barcelona with plenty of comings and goings, so it will be interesting to see how Ronald Koeman gets on in his first La Liga game in charge.

Barca’s problem last season was a total lack of identity on the field so they really struggled if Lionel Messi wasn’t able to do it all himself.

Koeman’s first team selection has been made much more interesting thanks to some injuries and the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, so here’s how his side will start this evening:

#Culers! Here's YOUR starting XI for the first @LaLigaEN match of the 2020/21 season! pic.twitter.com/omT4VL31a8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2020

While the fans may be worrying about how will replace Suarez, it’s worth remembering that Antoine Griezmann was deadly as a number 9 for years in La Liga, so hopefully he will get a chance to shine in his preferred role.

The Frenchman moving inside will allow Ansu Fati to play from the start, while we’ll also see if Coutinho can finally live up to his price tag.

The Barca fans on Twitter are famously fickle, so of course they’ve found a few issues with the line up tonight:

De Jong and Busquets aren’t a good pairing. Especially when it means De Jong will be used as an interior instead of the holding midfielder. Busquets doesn’t have the legs to cover for us in transition that job is best suited to de Jong. — Barça Core (@BarcaAurora) September 27, 2020

Busquets Starting not Pjanic

Pique Starting not Araujo ? — Abhinav Thakur (????)?? (@i_am_srkoholic) September 27, 2020

Roberto

Pique

Alba

Busquets

??????

Shameless clowns — ° (@GrayCharacter) September 27, 2020

Pique, busquets, roberto, alba… The Spanish mafia, picked once again to bring the team down with an awful performance. pic.twitter.com/2k8vpj5DfB — Chiciu (@Chiciu3) September 27, 2020

Jordi Alba and Roberto still starting our defense ??. Free tips , Barca will concede — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) September 27, 2020