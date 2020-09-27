According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Ajax full-back Sergino Dest has decided to join Barcelona over Bayern Munich.

Romano reports that Barcelona will pay an initial fee of €22m or €23m for the 19-year-old, with the deal also including potential add-ons.

It’s added that the United States international informed his Ajax teammates of his decision following last night’s 2-1 win against Vitesse.

Dest came off the bench to make his seemingly final outing for the Dutch powerhouses in the 84th minute, Romano adds that the ace has already agreed personal terms on a deal until 2025.

Bayern Münich are still in contact with Ajax board – that’s why they feel to be still in the race. But Dest wants to join Barcelona. He’s already agreed personal terms until 2025 [as he did with Bayern days ago]. ? More details abt Dest and Eric Garcia: https://t.co/oF1JBTLbq1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

It’s no surprise that Ronald Koeman has looked to one of Dutch football’s mot promising talents after Barcelona sold Nelson Semedo to Wolves.

Dest enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign last season, the Dutch-American scored twice and added six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

With the ace’s future up in the air, Dest’s three appearances so far this season have come off the bench.

Dest may be the perfect option for the Catalan outfit, the talent’s addition would mean that Sergi Roberto isn’t the only senior right-back in the first-team, whilst Dest can also deputise at left-back – giving the side an alternative to Junior Firpo when Jordi Alba is injured or in need of a rest.