Bid accepted: Liverpool set to host player at Anfield and Melwood as they close in on transfer

Liverpool are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Motherwell wonderkid Sam Campbell.

The Reds have seen a bid accepted for the 16-year-old defender and are now set to host him at their stadium and training ground as they bid to finalise the signing, according to Football Insider.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can complete this promising deal, with Campbell clearly in demand as Football Insider add that Leeds United have also had an offer accepted for him.

Liverpool will surely be a tempting destination for any top young player at the moment, though Leeds are also very much a team on the up under Marcelo Bielsa.

It may be that Campbell will feel he has more of a realistic chance of playing regularly for Leeds in the near future, but Liverpool have also done well to hand opportunities to young players.

Man City star has refused to take a throw-in for the last SIX years. Click here to find out why.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a particular success story after coming through LFC’s academy to establish himself as one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have also given chances to the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, so may well have room for Campbell to make an impression soon as well if talks go well.