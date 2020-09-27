Chelsea could reportedly be offered two players from Inter Milan as part of a swap deal for N’Golo Kante.

The Blues could do pretty well out of the deal, as the players rumoured to be on offer are Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar, according to 90min.

Skriniar is one of the finest central defenders in Europe at the moment, and a player who would clearly improve this Chelsea side after their long-standing issues at the back.

Chelsea had the worst defensive record in the Premier League top ten last season, and looked very unconvincing in that department again in yesterday’s 3-3 draw with West Brom.

Skriniar could surely be an important signing to improve Frank Lampard’s side, even if losing Kante wouldn’t exactly be ideal.

The France international has, however, had some fitness issues in recent times and it might not be the worst time to try cashing in on him.

It could also be a boost for Chelsea to sign Skriniar given that he’s also been strongly linked with one of their main top four rivals in Tottenham…

Meeting today in Milano between Tottenham and Inter for Milan Skriniar. Spurs won’t match €60m price tag – Skriniar value according to #THFC is around €50m add ons included. No agreement atm. Talks on. Ruben Dias still a serious option. ?? @DiMarzio @SkySport #Tottenham — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2020

As per the tweet above from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are supposedly not willing to meet Skriniar’s €60million asking price, so it might be that Chelsea will soon have the edge in this transfer battle.

That would be a big blow for Tottenham, who also need to improve after finishing outside the top four last season and after seeing the long-serving Jan Vertonghen leave the club this summer.