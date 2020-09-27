According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ajax full-back Sergino Dest will sign a contract with Barcelona within hours, with the two clubs agreeing an initial fee of €22m or €23m for the ace.

Romano adds that the deal is so close that the two sides are already planning the official announcements for the deal, the 19-year-old will sign a five-year contract with Barcelona.

Romano reported yesterday that the right-back has decided to join the Catalan outfit over Bayern Munich, Dest has made waves after a wonderful breakthrough campaign last season.

On next few hours, Sergino Dest will sign his contract as new Barcelona player until June 2025. Barça and Ajax are planning the official announcement. Here-we-go > official soon ?? …and Barça are now preparing a new bid to Man City for Eric Garcia. Work in progress. ? #MCFC https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Barcelona are in need of another right-back to challenge their only senior option in Sergi Roberto following the sale of Nelson Semedo and decision to loan out Moussa Wague.

Dest made what seems to be his final appearance for Ajax last night, the United States international came off the bench in the 84th minute of the win against Vitesse.

It’s not surprising at all to see that Ronald Koeman has targeted the addition of one of Dutch football’s most promising talents in Dest.

The modern full-back could be a perfect recruit for Barcelona as Dest can also deputise at left-back, opening up the possibility of the Blaugrana to part with Junior Firpo whilst retaining a backup/rotation option to Jordi Alba.